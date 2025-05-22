Airwallex hits $6.2bn valuation

Airwallex has raised $300 million in a Series F funding round that values the payments firm at $6.2 billion.

Visa Ventures joined as a strategic investor, with Square Peg, DST Global, Lone Pine Capital, Blackbird, Airtree, and Salesforce Ventures also participating in the round, which includes $150 million in secondary share sales.



Founded in Australia in 2015, Airwallex provides bill payments for companies that operate globally, expense management and multi-currency debit cards for its 150,000 business clients.



The firm has been expanding fast, hitting $720 million in annualised revenue in March 2025, up 90% year-over-year.



Founded in Singapore, it has been pushing into the Americas and Emea, recently moving into a permanent US headquarters in San Francisco and opening offices in New York, Toronto and Paris.



The funding will be used to continue expanding its financial infrastructure into new markets including Japan, Korea, the UAE, and Latin America, and to accelerate go-to-market efforts in Europe, North America, and South East Asia.



Jack Zhang, CEO, Airwallex, says: “Too many businesses are held back by legacy infrastructure that’s slow, costly, and fragmented. At Airwallex, we’re building a new foundation for the global economy - one that’s fast, seamless, and built for scale."