OpenAI tests in-chat payment checkout system

OpenAI is planning to integrate a payment checkout system into ChatGPT in a bid to boost revenues, according to the Financial Times.

The feature is currently being tested with Shopify, among others, as a way to let OpenAI take a commission on sales made through the chatbot.

OpenAI and Shopify already work together on boosting product discovery, but ChatGPT links to external retailers for transactions.

Having pumped billions of dollars into their products, AI firms are working hard on monetising the services.

This week, Anthropic launched a tool to help finance professionals analyse markets, conduct research, and make investment decisions with its Claude models.

