Anthropic unveils Claude for Financial Services

Anthropic, the AI startup backed by Amazon and Google, has launched a tool to help finance professionals analyse markets, conduct research, and make investment decisions with its Claude models.

Financial Analysis Solution gives analysts access to the latest Claud 4 models, as well as Claude Code and Claude for Enterprise with expanded usage limits, and implementation support.



The technology promises to unify users' financial data — from market feeds to internal data stored in platforms like Databricks and Snowflake — into a single interface so that Claude can be used to analyse it.



Anthropic says Financial Analysis Solution was built with leading financial and enterprise technology providers, giving Claude the ability to instantly check information across multiple sources.



The firm says Claude accelerates investment and analysis workflows including due diligence and market research, competitive benchmarking and portfolio deep dives, financial modeling with full audit trails, and generating institutional-quality investment memos and pitch decks.



Financial Analysis Solution is already available on AWS Marketplace, with Google Cloud Marketplace availability coming soon.



Nicolai Tangen, CEO of investment bank NBIM, says: "Claude has fundamentally transformed the way we work at NBIM. With Claude, we estimate that we have achieved ~20% productivity gains - equivalent to 213,000 hours."