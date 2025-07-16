/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Anthropic unveils Claude for Financial Services

Anthropic, the AI startup backed by Amazon and Google, has launched a tool to help finance professionals analyse markets, conduct research, and make investment decisions with its Claude models.

  1 Be the first to comment

Anthropic unveils Claude for Financial Services

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Financial Analysis Solution gives analysts access to the latest Claud 4 models, as well as Claude Code and Claude for Enterprise with expanded usage limits, and implementation support.

The technology promises to unify users' financial data — from market feeds to internal data stored in platforms like Databricks and Snowflake — into a single interface so that Claude can be used to analyse it.

Anthropic says Financial Analysis Solution was built with leading financial and enterprise technology providers, giving Claude the ability to instantly check information across multiple sources.

The firm says Claude accelerates investment and analysis workflows including due diligence and market research, competitive benchmarking and portfolio deep dives, financial modeling with full audit trails, and generating institutional-quality investment memos and pitch decks.

Financial Analysis Solution is already available on AWS Marketplace, with Google Cloud Marketplace availability coming soon.

Nicolai Tangen, CEO of investment bank NBIM, says: "Claude has fundamentally transformed the way we work at NBIM. With Claude, we estimate that we have achieved ~20% productivity gains - equivalent to 213,000 hours."

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Entering the Originate-To-Distribute era: Exploring commercial lending and portfolio diversification
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Anthropic

Channels

/artificial intelligence /wealth management /wholesale banking /markets

Comments: (0)

[New Impact Study] Exploring the Rise of Originate-to-Distribute (OTD) ModelsFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Exploring the Rise of Originate-to-Distribute (OTD) Models

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept