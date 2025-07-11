/wholesale banking

Editorial

Ageras makes 8th acquisition with payroll company Employes

Accounting, admin, and banking software platform Ageras has made its eighth acquisition in Dutch payroll company Employes.

This is the company’s biggest move since acquiring Shine from Societe Generale in 2024, and second acquisition this year, having acquired payment reconciliation software Storebuddy in February.

Rico Andersen, CEO and co-founder of Ageras, stated: "Employes is a perfect match for Ageras as they too believe in putting business owners first, and building a product that radically simplifies their administration. The acquisition doesn’t just make our Dutch offering much stronger but also gives us a proven, scalable platform to do even more with payroll - ultimately changing the way small businesses pay their wages and take the pain out of payroll. No doubt, this is our most significant acquisition since Shine joined us last year.”

Employes is a Dutch company that was founded in 2018, targeted at optimizing do-it-yourself payroll catered to the Dutch regulatory environment. Employes has over 6,000 companies using its services, and more than 300 bookkeeping firms that use it to run payroll for small businesses.

Rob Kroezen, co-founder of Employes, commented: "We started Employes because we were frustrated with how difficult payroll management was for small business owners. Joining Ageras gives us the scale, reach, and resources to bring our product to even more entrepreneurs and we’re therefore very excited for what’s ahead.”

