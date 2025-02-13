/wholesale banking

Danish fintech Ageras buys Storebuddy

Danish accounting, admin and banking fintech Ageras has bought payment reconciliation software provider Storebuddy. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, Danish firm Storebuddy provides integration software for automating accounting processes for online stores.

The acquisition will help Ageras expand its reach into the e-commerce segment, enabling it to offer online store owners technology that helps them deal with the complexity of accounting and reporting requirements.

Martin Hegelund, co-founder, Ageras, says: "At Ageras, we want to lighten the mental load of entrepreneurs and small business owners so they can focus on what truly matters i.e. growing their business.

"Storebuddy fits hand-in-glove with that ambition and mission as their innovative software has already proven how to make life easier for Danish online store owners by automating time-heavy accounting tasks."

The deal is Ageras's second acquisition since securing €82 million in funding last year. The firm has also picked up Shine, a French provider of banking and accounting software for SMEs which was previously owned by Societe Generale.

