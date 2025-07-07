/start ups

BNP Paribas to run UK fintech incubator programme for AI

BNP Paribas Personal Finance is to run its third successive UK Fintech incubator programme, seeking out startups with Gen AI applications applicable to the financial services sector.

BNP Paribas to run UK fintech incubator programme for AI

Businesses enrolled on the programme will benefit from comprehensive business support services, including a flexible co-working space and innovation tools from STEAMhouse, mentorship from senior financial services experts, proposition pitch opportunities, and personalised 1:1 support.

The most promising application wil be put to the test in a commercial setting with 100,000 customers registered on BNP Paribas' myCreation app.

Last year, the bank selected four startups - Furbnow, CarCloud, Inicio and Paylow - to trial with its customers.

Stephen Hunt, CEO of BNP Paribas Personal Finance UK, comments: “For us to maintain our position as a leader in personal finance, it’s essential that we continue to adopt emerging technologies and embrace new ideas so we can continue to deliver high-quality products and services for our partners and customers.

“The use of AI is on the rise and it’s important that we consider how we can use it to supercharge our operations.”

The deadline for applications is 5 September.

John Davies

John Davies CTO at Incept5

As a former Paribas and BNP Paribas alumnus running technology and architecture, I’ve always had a soft spot for the bank. Now running an AI incubator that invests in cutting-edge technologies, I’m excited to see BNP Paribas taking a bold and innovative leadership role in this space.

AI will reshape the future of finance, the only question is how fast. Traditional institutions that embrace the shift, rather than leave it to the neo-banks, will be the ones to define the post-AI era. BNP Paribas is clearly signalling its intent to be one of them.

