BNP Paribas to run UK fintech incubator programme for AI

BNP Paribas Personal Finance is to run its third successive UK Fintech incubator programme, seeking out startups with Gen AI applications applicable to the financial services sector.

Businesses enrolled on the programme will benefit from comprehensive business support services, including a flexible co-working space and innovation tools from STEAMhouse, mentorship from senior financial services experts, proposition pitch opportunities, and personalised 1:1 support.



The most promising application wil be put to the test in a commercial setting with 100,000 customers registered on BNP Paribas' myCreation app.



Last year, the bank selected four startups - Furbnow, CarCloud, Inicio and Paylow - to trial with its customers.



Stephen Hunt, CEO of BNP Paribas Personal Finance UK, comments: “For us to maintain our position as a leader in personal finance, it’s essential that we continue to adopt emerging technologies and embrace new ideas so we can continue to deliver high-quality products and services for our partners and customers.



“The use of AI is on the rise and it’s important that we consider how we can use it to supercharge our operations.”



The deadline for applications is 5 September.