BNP Paribas launches UK fintech incubator

BNP Paribas Personal Finance has joined forces with SuperTech to launch a UK innovation lab aimed at addressing data-led challenges in the financial services sector.

The lab is inviting applications from SMEs - rather than traditional fintechs - for an incubator programme focused on harnessing external data and insights to boost engagement with financial services customers.



Participants will get to collaborate with BNP Paribas Personal Finance and business support services, including a flexible co-working space from Birmingham-based STEAMhouse, mentorship from senior financial services experts, investment pitch opportunities, and personalised one-on-one support.



The programme will culminate in the chance to showcase products and services to executives within the organisation as part of BNP Paribas' “Innovation Week in May 2024”.



Stephen Hunt, CEO, BNP Paribas Personal Finance UK, says: "For us to remain a leader in personal finance, it’s important we open our minds and embrace new ideas to help us deliver better products, services and solutions for our customers and partners which is what this partnership is all about."