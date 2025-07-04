Pair jailed for £1.5m crypto fraud

A UK judge has sentenced two men to a combined 12 years in prison for a £1.5 million cryptocurrency fraud.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Between 2017 and 2019, Raymondip Bedi and Patrick Mavanga cold-called victims, directing them to a professional-looking website where they were offered high returns for fake investments in crypto. At least 65 investors were defrauded and lost £1,541,799.
The men, along with two other people, were charged in 2023 and pled guilty following a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority. Bedi has now been sentenced to 5 years and 4 months and Mavanga to 6 years and 6 months.
Confiscation proceedings are continuing to recover the benefit from the crimes of both defendants.
In sentencing, His Honour Judge Griffiths remarked that Bedi and Mavanga "were both leading players in a conspiracy whereby the victims of the fraud were persuaded to invest in crypto currency consultancy" and "you conspired to drive a coach and horses through the regulatory system".