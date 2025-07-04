Pair jailed for £1.5m crypto fraud

A UK judge has sentenced two men to a combined 12 years in prison for a £1.5 million cryptocurrency fraud.

0

Between 2017 and 2019, Raymondip Bedi and Patrick Mavanga cold-called victims, directing them to a professional-looking website where they were offered high returns for fake investments in crypto. At least 65 investors were defrauded and lost £1,541,799.



The men, along with two other people, were charged in 2023 and pled guilty following a prosecution brought by the Financial Conduct Authority. Bedi has now been sentenced to 5 years and 4 months and Mavanga to 6 years and 6 months.



Confiscation proceedings are continuing to recover the benefit from the crimes of both defendants.



In sentencing, His Honour Judge Griffiths remarked that Bedi and Mavanga "were both leading players in a conspiracy whereby the victims of the fraud were persuaded to invest in crypto currency consultancy" and "you conspired to drive a coach and horses through the regulatory system".