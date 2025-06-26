Chase launches UK credit card

UK digital challenger bank Chase is launching its first credit card, offering customers 0% interest on purchases for up to 15 months.

Following testing, all Chase customers can now check their eligibility and apply for the credit card via the bank's app.



In addition to 0% interest on purchases for up to 15 months, the card comes with no annual fees, and no FX fees alongside competitive exchange rates.



Features include real time balance updates, instant notifications on purchases, and in-app tools such as the ability to instantly freeze and unfreeze their physical and virtual card, turn on and off certain spending features, and spend tracking.



Like Chase's debit card, the credit card is numberless - with card details stored in the app so only customers have access to them.



Mark Powys, MD, daily banking and borrowing, Chase, says: "Designed specifically to meet the borrowing needs of our customers, the Chase credit card offers a seamless digital experience and a range of features to help people effortlessly manage their money."



Launched in 2021, Chase UK has amassed around two million customers and £20 billion in deposits. The venture is winning over customers through a slick digital experience and high standards of customer care and was named Best British bank at the 2023 and 2024 British Bank Award.