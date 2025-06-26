/cryptocurrency

Barclaycard blocks credit card crypto purchases

Brits will no longer be able to buy cryptocurrency with their Barclaycard credit cards from later this week.

In a notice on its website, the Barclays brand says: "From 27 June 2025, we’ll block crypto-transactions made with a Barclaycard because we recognise there are certain risks with purchasing crypto-currencies."

Those risks, says the card giant, include the fact that "a fall in the price of crypto assets could lead to customers finding themselves in debt they can’t afford to repay".

Barclaycard also notes that there is no protection for crypto if something goes wrong with a purchase because they are not covered by the Financial Ombudsman Service and Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

HSBC and Nationwide banned crypto purchases with credit cards back in 2023.

