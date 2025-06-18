Payments platform Unzer joins EPI for Wero wallet push

Berlin-based payments platform for SMEs Unzer has joined the European Payments Initiative (EPI) to support the roll out of the Wero digital wallet.

Launched late last year to harness the potential of account-to-account (A2A) payments to help European banks take on the might of Visa and Mastercard, Wero has already enrolled 40 million users across the first wave of markets it has entered.



It enables A2A transfers using Sepa Instant Credit Transfer protocols so users can send money within 10 seconds via phone numbers, email addresses, or QR codes.



Now, Unzer joins the likes of Worldline, Nexi and Nuvei in the push to expand Wero's reach beyond P2P payments and into e-commerce and point-of-sales transactions.



As a principal member of EPI, Unzer will help merchants in Germany and Austria easily connect to Wero services as they become available, starting with e/m-commerce later in 2025. These will be accessible through Unzer’s integrated platform, UnzerOne, allowing businesses to accept Wero across all sales channels without having to deal with multiple payment providers or complex tech.



"Joining Wero is an exciting step for us and for the merchants we support. It means we can offer them a payment method that’s local, secure, and built for Europe. We’re proud to help bring Wero to market and integrate it seamlessly across all channels," says Robert Bueninck, CEO, Unzer.