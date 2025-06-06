Meta taps Klarna for 'Play Now, Pay Later' headset offer

Meta has teamed up with BNPL firm Klarna to launch a 'Play Now, Pay Later' bundle for its mixed reality headsets in the UK.

Brits can buy the latest Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets on a 0% APR 12-month payment plan through Klarna which bundles the hardware with a subscription to Meta Horizon+, with prices starting at £29.99/month.



Klarna says the deal gives it a major step into the fast-growing world of gaming and a headset market that could be finally set to take off.



Meanwhile, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski has returned to recent comment he has made about how AI impacts the company's workforce and customer service.



Siemiatkowski made headlines last month when he revealed that Klarna is "evolving" its AI-driven workforce reduction strategy which has seen it go from 5500 workers two years ago to 3000.



The firm, he said, has started hiring customer service employees in an acknowledgment that people often still want to talk to a human.



Speaking at London SXSW this week, Siemiatkowski said: “We think offering human customer service is always going to be a VIP thing."



According to TechCrunch, he continued: "So we think that two things can be done at the same time. We can use AI to automatically take away boring jobs, things that are manual work, but we are also going to promise our customers to have a human connection."