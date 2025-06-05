Unicredit invests €10 million in embedded lending platform Banxware

Unicredit has made a follow-on investment of €10 million in Berlin-based lending-as-a-service fintech Banxware.

The deal will see Banxware partner with with UniCredit's newly acquired BaaS platform Aion and Vodeno to enhance its automated lending solutions to SMEs.



Bankware operates under a forward flow model, whereby its bank partners assume 100% of the loan book originated through its embedded platform. This shift enables Banxware to redeploy its equity towards scaling operations, product development, and international expansion rather than capital-intensive loan funding.



Banxware is already embedded in over 40 digital platforms and recently launched a joint lending product with Hypovereinsbank, offering businesses instant access to financing from €1,000 up to €5 million through one platform integration and application flow.



In parallel, Banxware for Brokers empowers loan brokers to serve their clients entirely through its platform in cooperation with HypoVereinsbank.



The fresh capital from UniCredit follows an initial investment in November 2023 and will fuel Banxware's next phase: doubling down on its role as the middleware layer for SME lending, investing in user experience, streamlined platform integrations, AI-based underwriting, and market expansion.



Fiona Melrose, head of group strategy and ESG at UniCredit, says: "Banxware uniquely combines fintech agility and user-centricity with the financial strength and distribution of a major bank. Through Banxware's platform reach, UniCredit is extending its footprint across the digital SME economy in Europe, continuing to unlock the Group's acceleration."