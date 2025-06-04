ABN Amro targets young customers with new neobank

The team behind ABN Amro's Tikkie payments app has developed a full-service neobank designed for young people.

Launching later this year, Buut has been "developed entirely around the world as young people experience it," claims Dutch bank ABN Amro.



It was built from the ground up in 12 months by the team behind Tikkie, the hugely popular payments app with millions of users.



Annerie Vreugdenhil, chief commercial officer, personal and business banking:, ABN Amro, says Buut is "easy to use, interactive, 100% visually driven and totally at home in the world of the new generation.



"Buut is everything you expect of a bank, but designed to Tikkie a different box."