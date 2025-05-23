Charlotte Crosswell steps down as CFIT chair

Charlotte Crosswell OBE has stepped down as chair of the Centre for Finance, Innovation, and Technology (CFIT), and will be focusing on her role as executive chair of Raidiam and other non-executive board roles.

While a permanent replacement is being considered, Madush Gupta, lead member for technology and innovation at the City of London Corporation, has taken up the role of acting chair.

The role of senior independent director will be taken on by Stephen Ingledew OBE, and Alex Marsh will serve as non-executive director. A new CEO will be announced soon.

Under Crosswell’s leadership, CFIT has made strides in pushing the UK to be a global fintech hub, releasing ambitions for UK fintech and launching blueprints for Digital Company ID to enhance the UK’s business sector.

In a statement sent to Finextra, Gupta commented: “Looking ahead, we’ll soon be sharing an update on our third Coalition, developed in collaboration with blue-chip industry partners, which focuses on increasing SME demand for finance. We are also progressing the early stages of several new coalitions targeting a broader range of barriers to financial innovation in areas such as smart data, open property, individual digital ID and tokenisation.”

Gupta continued that CFIT will continue to work alongside the Government on proposals for the Bank Referral Scheme and Commercial Credit Data Sharing Scheme.

“On behalf of everyone at CFIT, I would like to thank Charlotte for her commitment and dedication, and all that she achieved. She leaves an organisation that has strong momentum and the energy and ambition to address the most complex challenges facing the UK’s financial ecosystem,” Gupta stated.