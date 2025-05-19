Finastra to sell Treasury and Capital Markets business to Apax Partners

Finastra is to sell its Treasury and Capital Markets (TCM) business unit to an affiliate of venture capital firm Apax Partners in a deal estimated at $2 billion, including debt.

With a client base of over 340 financial institutions, TCM provides risk management, regulatory compliance, and capital markets operations. Its suite of software products - most notably Kondor, Summit, and Opics - supports front-to-back trade lifecycle management, risk, compliance, and operations.



Upon completion of the transaction, TCM will be rebranded and operated as a standalone business.



Finastra says the sale will streamline its portfolio and generate capital for reinvestment into its core product suite.



“This sale marks an important milestone for Finastra that will help further launch our next phase of growth with a focused suite of mission-critical financial services software,” says Chris Walters, CEO at Finastra. “It will provide capital to accelerate our strategy and reinvest in our core business, while providing our award-winning TCM platform with the backing of an experienced, long-term technology investor to support its continued success moving forward."



Funds advised by Apax have a long history of investing across the application software industry. Notable investments include Paycor HCM, Zellis Group, ECi Software, OCS / Finwave, Azentio, EcoOnline and IBS Software.



Jason Wright, partner at Apax, says of the Finastra carveout: “We see significant potential to invest in technology, talent, and customer relationships to accelerate innovation and growth as a standalone company, drawing on our 25 years of experience scaling global software companies.”



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.