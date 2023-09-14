Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Finastra offers Compliance-as-a-Service package for instant payments

Finastra has teamed up with financial crime specialists Fincom and ThetaRay to offer pre-packaged compliance screening for banks delivering instant payments.

Available via Mircosoft Azure, the new Compliance-as-a-Service package combines real-time sanctions screening and AI-powered anti-money laundering transaction monitoring, for the US’ FedNow Service and Europe’s TIPS

The service integrates Fincom's real-time AML transaction screening and ThetaRay’s AI-powered transaction monitoring with Finastra's Payments To Go package for instant payments.

“The introduction of any new payment rail brings new risks, and especially when that rail operates in real-time,” says Mike Vigue, chief product officer, [ayments at Finastra. “We are building on the success of Payments To Go for instant payments by providing accurate and efficient compliance capabilities at a reduced total cost of ownership. By pre-integrating Fincom and ThetaRay with our solutions, our customers will reduce the time and risks of launching instant payment services while benefiting from a new level of security, scalability and flexibility."

