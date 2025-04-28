Thunes raises $150 million in Series D

Cross-border payments company Thunes has raised $150 million in Series D funding, led by Apis Partners and Vitruvian Partners.

The company says it will utilise the fresh capital to supercharge its expansion in the United States, supported by the recent acquisition of licenses across 50 US States, subject to regulatory approval.



Floris de Kort, CEO of Thunes, states: “Thunes’ latest funding round is a clear validation of our strategy and our commitment to sustainable growth. Our performance, marked by a revenue run-rate of $150 million and positive Ebida, demonstrates our ability to balance rapid expansion with financial prudence, even in a tumultuous market."



Thunes’ Direct Global Network spans 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. It connects directly to over seven billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards supporting more than 320 different payment methods.



Says de Kort: "This new capital enables us to extend our Direct Global Network, including in the United States, drive technological innovation, from artificial intelligence to digital asset ecosystem interoperability, and deliver superior value to the members of our proprietary Network. In a challenging funding environment, our progress and resilience set a new industry standard.”



Thunes last raised $72 million in 2023 with support from Visa, EDBI and Endeavour catalyst. De Kort declined to reveal detailed figures but says that the current funding round represents a "substantiona valuation increase".