Thunes bags $30 million in ongoing investment round

Cross-border payments company Thunes has raised $30 million in an ongoing investment round.

In a filing with Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulation Authority, the firm said that one of its engaged investors, Marshall Wace had so far committed $30 million in the round.



"Our discussions with global investors are constantly and ongoing," Thunes said in the filing "and as we continue to engage with them, we perceive a significant interest in Thunes' capabilities, as well as a view that the cross-border payments sector will continue to develop and experience high demand."



News of the financing follows a hectic few months for Thunes, which recently struck up a partnership with TenCent for inbound remittances over WeChat, integrated with Visa Direct and ventured into Saudi Arabia through a relationship with Enjaz Payment Services.



In April last year, the Singapore-headquartered firm paid $20 million for a majority stake in local anti-money laundering and compliance technology company, Tookitaki.

