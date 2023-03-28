Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Thunes

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Thunes bags $30 million in ongoing investment round

Thunes bags $30 million in ongoing investment round

Cross-border payments company Thunes has raised $30 million in an ongoing investment round.

In a filing with Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulation Authority, the firm said that one of its engaged investors, Marshall Wace had so far committed $30 million in the round.

"Our discussions with global investors are constantly and ongoing," Thunes said in the filing "and as we continue to engage with them, we perceive a significant interest in Thunes' capabilities, as well as a view that the cross-border payments sector will continue to develop and experience high demand."

News of the financing follows a hectic few months for Thunes, which recently struck up a partnership with TenCent for inbound remittances over WeChat, integrated with Visa Direct and ventured into Saudi Arabia through a relationship with Enjaz Payment Services.

In April last year, the Singapore-headquartered firm paid $20 million for a majority stake in local anti-money laundering and compliance technology company, Tookitaki.

To learn more about payments innovation, register for NextGen Nordics to take place on 25 April 2023.

Related Companies

Thunes

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame[New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Trending

Related News
Thunes acquires majority stake in AML firm Tookitaki
/crime

Thunes acquires majority stake in AML firm Tookitaki

Cross-border payment network Thunes raises $60 million
/payments

Cross-border payment network Thunes raises $60 million

Payment network Thunes raises $60 million

08 Sep 2020

Cross-border payments startup Thunes raises $10m

06 May 2019

Trending

  1. JP Morgan pilots biometric payments with US merchants

  2. Swift hails results of blockchain pilot for corporate actions data

  3. Checkout.com moves into card issuing

  4. Central banks see future for global instant payments via mobile phones

  5. Panera Bread trials Amazon palm reading tech

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022