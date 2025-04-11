Bitcoin now accepted for UK boarding school Lomond fees

Lomond School has become the first UK school to accept bitcoin for school fees, partnering with providers CoinCorner and Musquet.

The school will be accepting bitcoin from their Autumn term in 2025 from the two FCA-approved bitcoin providers. The Lomond School teaches children between the ages of three to 18, and is a co-educational boarding school in Helensburgh, Scotland.

Lomond will initially convert the payments into GBP, and will potentially build an asset reserve. The move follows demands from international education agents and families seeking alternative payment options.

Lomond School principal Claire Chisholm will be making the announcement at Cheatcode, a national bitcoin conference.

Chisholm stated: “For generations, this school has nurtured inquirers, thinkers, communicators, and open-minded risk-takers. It’s really no surprise then that the inventor of the television, John Logie Baird, is a former pupil. We were the first boarding school in Scotland to house both boys and girls under the same roof and recently moved away from the Scottish Government‘s SQA curriculum and introduced the International Baccalaureate, a globally-renowned qualification favoured by Universities and employers worldwide.”