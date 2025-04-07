/cryptocurrency

Toulouse lets commuters pay their fare with crypto

Public transport passengers in the French city of Toulouse can now pay for their rides in bitcoin.

In a European first, the city's public transit operator Tisséo has rolled out a system that lets people pay for Metro, bus, tram and cable card tickets using a host of different cryptocurrencies.

Tickets can be purchased on Android devices, with a third-party provider converting the crypto into euros.

Not all riders are keen to talk advantage, with sixty-year-old Patrice telling Le Parisien "It seems like a false modernity to me because for me, cryptocurrency is good for investing but I'm not convinced it's suitable for paying small amounts..."

