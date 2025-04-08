Contactless dominates UK spending

A record 94.6% of all eligible in-store card transactions in the UK were made using contactless last year.

The percentage was up from 93.4% in 2023, with Brits making 236 contactless payments on average across the year, according to data from Barclays. The cost of the average purchase increased from £15.69 to £16.10, meaning the average person spent £3,803 via contactless in 2024, up from £3,623 in 2023.



For the fourth consecutive year, the over 65s were the fastest growing group of contactless users, with 84.1 per cent of this group currently using the payment method. Convenience continues to drive uptake, as over two thirds of those aged 61-79 agree that contactless payments are easier than chip and PIN.



For payments above £100, the popularity of chip and PIN has remained consistent year-on-year; across all age groups, 78% name it amongst their most used method, followed by cash on 29%, and then mobile wallets on 24%.



For the younger generations however, mobile wallets outrank cash; 42% of Gen Z and 33% of millennials select mobile payments as one of their top preferences for payments above £100, compared to 30% of Gen Z and 27% of millennials who opt to use cash.



This could soon change, with the Financial Conduct Authority recently proposing to remove the £100 contactless limit on card payments.



Karen Johnson, head of retail, Barclays, says: "Convenience is the driving force behind contactless technology becoming so embedded in the UK’s payment ecosystem. The increasing prevalence of self-service screens at retail and hospitality venues shows the importance of a smooth experience, regardless of the sector."