FCA seeks feedback on scrapping £100 contactless limit

The UK Financial Conduct Authority is inviting feedback on its previously-floated proposal to remove the £100 contactless limit on card payments.

In a move first trailed in January, the FCA says it is looking into whether removing the limit could benefit consumers, merchants and economic growth in the UK by giving people and businesses greater choice, flexibility and smoother purchases.

"Making regulation less prescriptive would also give firms greater control and could promote innovative payment methods or fraud prevention solutions," claims the watchdog.

One option under consideration is allowing firms who use technology to reinforce strong fraud controls to set their own limits, as happens in the United States.

The contactless limit was raised from £45 in 2021, just a year after a rise from £30 amid a surge in tap and pay during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds has welcomed the discussion, saying: "The FCA's review of the contactless payment limits, including removing the £100 limit on individual payments, is a welcome step to ensure that families can safely benefit from more flexibility when making purchases."

Interested parties have until 9 May to offer feedback on the engagement paper.

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member 

The tap-and-go limit without PIN or other strong customer authentication method is an exception in the payments legislation originating from the EU. It means that the payers payment service provider (read card issuer) is assuming the risk that the payment can be challenged arrears by the payer, claiming that it was not made by him/her or that the intentiuon was not to make the payment. If challenged, the card issuer needs to pay back the payment amount unless it can be proven that the cardholder understood and made the payment voluntarily.  The legislator is thereby proposing an increased  risk on the card issuer and should therefore make it free to the card issuer to select any tap-and-go upper limit per trx and per week.  If compulsory, the legislator should make the payer liable for all tap-and-go payments made with the card. If the cardholder is using applepay or samsungpay there is strong customer authentication on the payments and thus the legislation exception is not used for these mobile contactless payments and the upper limit exception thereby does not apply for these payments. 

 

