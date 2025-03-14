FCA seeks feedback on scrapping £100 contactless limit

The UK Financial Conduct Authority is inviting feedback on its previously-floated proposal to remove the £100 contactless limit on card payments.

3

In a move first trailed in January, the FCA says it is looking into whether removing the limit could benefit consumers, merchants and economic growth in the UK by giving people and businesses greater choice, flexibility and smoother purchases.



"Making regulation less prescriptive would also give firms greater control and could promote innovative payment methods or fraud prevention solutions," claims the watchdog.



One option under consideration is allowing firms who use technology to reinforce strong fraud controls to set their own limits, as happens in the United States.



The contactless limit was raised from £45 in 2021, just a year after a rise from £30 amid a surge in tap and pay during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds has welcomed the discussion, saying: "The FCA's review of the contactless payment limits, including removing the £100 limit on individual payments, is a welcome step to ensure that families can safely benefit from more flexibility when making purchases."



Interested parties have until 9 May to offer feedback on the engagement paper.