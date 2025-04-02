/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Visa offers Apple $100 million to ditch Mastercard

Visa has reportedly offered Apple roughly $100 million to take over the tech giant's credit card partnership from Mastercard.

  2 Be the first to comment

Visa offers Apple $100 million to ditch Mastercard

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Visa has made a bold push to secure the Apple Card, offering an upfront payment typically reserved for the largest card programmes, according to the Wall Street Journal.

American Express is also trying to unseat Mastercard to win the Apple card. Amex is looking to become the card's issuer as well as the network, the report said, citing the sources.

Apple is believed to have held talks with JPMorgan, Barclays and Synchrony Financial to take over the running of its credit card programme from Goldman Sachs, which is seeking to ditch its consumer portfolio.

Such inducements as those on the table from Visa are becoming increasingly common as fintechs jostle for a space in important transactional ecosystems. Klarna, for instance, is believed to have offered Walmart 15.3 million warrants that can be converted into Klarna stock, valued at $500 million to land its recent deal as a BNPL provider to the shopping giant's fintech arm OnePay.

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?
 

Share

1
2
1
 
 

Related Company

Mastercard Visa Klarna Apple

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

cards

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Klarna officially releases IPO prospectus; snags Walmart OnePay business

/payments

Barclays and Synchrony Financial in the running to take over Apple's credit card business

/regulation

Apple and Goldman Sachs fined $89 million by CFPB over Apple Card mismanagement

/payments

JPMorgan in talks to take on Apple's credit card portfolio from Goldman Sachs

[Webinar] Solving procurement challenges with Embedded PaymentsFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Solving procurement challenges with Embedded Payments

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept