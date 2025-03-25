/retail banking

Curve eschews AI with recruitment drive for human CX experts

Fresh from a £37 million funding round, London-based digital wallet Curve is hiring 50+ customer experience recruits to provide human-centric tailored services to its six million user base.

Unlike many financial services pivoting to fully AI-driven support, Curve is doubling down on human expertise, integrating AI only where it enhances — not replaces — the personal touch customers value.

“AI is a powerful tool, but it’s just that—a tool,” says Shachar Bialick, founder & CEO of Curve. “We tested GenAI for customer support and albeit we found immense value in iterating with GenAI, we found it fell short when it came to customer support, negatively impacting our customers. So, we shifted gears, moving away from automated bots to battle-tested human support. Our customers expect a delightful experience, especially when it comes to their money, and that’s something only humans can fully deliver right now.”

The new hires will focus on critical areas such as payments support, proactive fraud prevention and ensuring Curve’s products meet customer expectations.

“When it comes to finances, people want more than algorithms,” Bialick says. “They want someone who gets it. That’s why we’re expanding our CX team, giving our community direct access to real experts whenever they need help.”

Curve, which has now raised nearly £300 million in total funding, lets users consolidate multiple cards into a single smart card and app.

Earlier this month, the company partnered with Infact to introduce real-time credit reporting for Curve Flex customers. This will soon be followed by Curve Pay, a digital wallet alternative for Android and iOS users.

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member 

This opinion is very much shared by the Norwegian guy (see the Guardian) who asked about himself from an AI service and got the reply from the service that "he was known for having murdered his two children and attempted to kill the third child and then sentenced to 21 yrears imprisonment". It was 100% wrong albeit the age of his two living and well children was correct!  Which makes the AI reply even worse. AI can perhaps be labelled AS instead (Artificial Stupidity)? One should not have too high hopes on AI. 

