Curve prepares for the wallet wars with £37m investment

London-based digital wallet Curve has raised £37 million in a funding round led by Hanaco Ventures.

Fuel Ventures, IDC, Outward VC and Lord Stanley Fink participated, strengthening Curve's financial position as it sets its sights on profitability.



Curve, which has now raised nearly £300 million in total funding, lets users consolidate multiple cards into a single smart card and app. The company now has over six million users around the world, providing stacking rewards, real-time spending insights, and the ability to avoid foreign exchange fees.



The Curve ReFI feature enables customers to instantly transfer balances from one card to another, preventing unnecessary interest accrual, late payment fees, and overdrafts. Another recent invention, Curve Flex enables customers to split any past or future purchases into instalments, wherever they shop.



This week, the company partnered with Infact to introduce real-time credit reporting for Curve Flex customers. This will son be followed by Curve Pay, a digital wallet alternative for Android and iOS users.



Shachar Bialick, CEO, Curve, says: "The Wallet Wars are here, and the only available solutions for customers to date are simple wallets which do nothing more than let you pay with your card. Curve is the only wallet that adds superpowers to your money; avoid FX fees from any linked card, split old purchases into instalments, earn cashback on top of any card and more."