/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Mena Banking-as-a-Service player NymCard raises $33 million

Abu Dhabi-based banking-as-a-Service vendor NymCard has secured $33 million in a Series B funding round.

  0 Be the first to comment

Mena Banking-as-a-Service player NymCard raises $33 million

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Led by QED Investors, the round saw strong backing from existing investors including Lunate, Dubai Future District Fund, Mashreq Bank, Knollwood, Reciprocal, FJLabs, Shorooq and Endeavor, alongside new participation from Oraseya Capital

Operating across 10+ markets in Mena, NymCard's full-stack infrastructure provides embedded card issuing and processing, lending and real-time money movement services to a client base comprising 50+ banks, enterprises, fintechs and telecom providers.

“This investment is a testament to the strength of our technology and our commitment to enabling financial innovation in Mena,” says Omar Onsi, CEO of NymCard. “With the backing of our investors, we will continue pushing the boundaries of payments and embedded finance, ensuring our clients have access to best-in-class payment infrastructure solutions backed up by solid programme management capabilities.”

Sponsored [Webinar] Why Financial Services firms are prioritising application modernisation in 2025
 

Share

 
 
1
 
 

Related Company

NymCard

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

banking-as-a-service cards embedded finance

Comments: (0)

Related news

/startups

Mena Banking-as-a-Service player NymCard raises $22.5 million

/payments

Abu Dhabi's NymCard raises $7.6 million

/payments

UAE card issuer and processor NymCard secures regulatory pre-approval

[New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?Finextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept