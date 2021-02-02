Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

NymCard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Abu Dhabi&#39;s NymCard raises $7.6 million

Abu Dhabi's NymCard raises $7.6 million

Abu Dhabi-based banking-as-a-service vendor NymCard has raised $7.6 million in Series A financing.

The round was led by Shorooq Partners in participation with OTF Jasoor Ventures and VentureSouq and brings NymCard's total funding to $12 million to date.

NymCard majors in removing the operational friction required by fintechs and startups to issue their own payment cards.

Omar Onsi, founder and CEO of NymCard, explains: “We have developed the tech stack ground-up giving us speed and agility that no other legacy player can match. Over the past two years, we have served regional banks and fintechs where one of our clients today is the fastest-growing issuer in Iraq and is the first neo bank in the region.”

After launching in Lebanon in 2018 NymCard shifted its headquarters to Abu Dhabi in 2020, becoming part of the capital city’s global tech ecosystem Hub71. The firm in August received in-principle approval (IPA) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FRSA) to hold and transfer money, issue payment instruments with stored value and carry out currency exchange.

Related Companies

NymCard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation, [Webinar] How to accelerate digi[Webinar] How to accelerate digital lending with data & automation

Trending

Related News
UAE card issuer and processor NymCard secures regulatory pre-approval
/payments

UAE card issuer and processor NymCard secures regulatory pre-approval

Trending

  1. Ripple formally responds to SEC lawsuit

  2. Bitcoin may &#39;break down altogether&#39; - BIS chief

  3. Visa prepares for crypto future

  4. Royal Bank of Canada moves into BNPL market

  5. Fidelity in talks to take &#163;100 million stake in Starling

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies