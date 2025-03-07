/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Revolut and Visa file legal challenges over PSR's plan to cap fees

Revolut and Visa have filed legal challenges against the Payment Systems Regulator over the UK watchdog's decision to cap interchange fees on cross-border online payments, according to the Financial Times.

  0 Be the first to comment

Revolut and Visa file legal challenges over PSR&#39;s plan to cap fees

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Late last year, the PSR decided to push ahead with plans to introduce a price cap on the fees Visa and Mastercard charge UK merchants when European shoppers make online purchases.

Explaining its decision, the regulator said that, over the course of 2021 and 2022 Mastercard and Visa raised their cross-border interchange fees fivefold from 0.2% to 1.15% for debit cards and 0.3% to 1.5% for credit cards. This post-Brexit increase, claimed the PSR, is costing businesses £150-200 million extra per year.

Now, industry players are pushing back. Revolut has applied for a judicial review of the plan, according to the FT.

“We disagree with the PSR’s assessment and believe it has acted beyond its statutory powers in imposing these caps. We have therefore requested the court to review, and ultimately overturn the PSR’s decision,” says the fintech giant.

Meanwhile, Visa says: “We respect the PSR’s role as an economic regulator. This narrow legal action is focused only on the PSR’s legal authorisation and process related to price setting to ensure a fair and thorough process, and give clarity to the industry. This is critical to future growth and investment in the UK.”

The PSR plans to defend its decision "robustly," says the FT, citing a person familiar with the watchdog's thinking.

Earlier this week, the PSR said it would take action against Visa and Mastercard over sharp increases in processing fees for domestic payments.

Sponsored [New Report] AI Strategies for Scalable, Secure and Compliant Banking
 

Share

1
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Visa Revolut Payment Systems Regulator

Channels

/regulation & compliance /retail banking /payments

Keywords

cards legal

Comments: (0)

[On-Demand Webinar] Practical AI in Payments: Moving Beyond Buzzwords to Bottom-Line ImpactFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Practical AI in Payments: Moving Beyond Buzzwords to Bottom-Line Impact

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept