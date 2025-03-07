Revolut and Visa file legal challenges over PSR's plan to cap fees

Revolut and Visa have filed legal challenges against the Payment Systems Regulator over the UK watchdog's decision to cap interchange fees on cross-border online payments, according to the Financial Times.

Late last year, the PSR decided to push ahead with plans to introduce a price cap on the fees Visa and Mastercard charge UK merchants when European shoppers make online purchases.



Explaining its decision, the regulator said that, over the course of 2021 and 2022 Mastercard and Visa raised their cross-border interchange fees fivefold from 0.2% to 1.15% for debit cards and 0.3% to 1.5% for credit cards. This post-Brexit increase, claimed the PSR, is costing businesses £150-200 million extra per year.



Now, industry players are pushing back. Revolut has applied for a judicial review of the plan, according to the FT.



“We disagree with the PSR’s assessment and believe it has acted beyond its statutory powers in imposing these caps. We have therefore requested the court to review, and ultimately overturn the PSR’s decision,” says the fintech giant.



Meanwhile, Visa says: “We respect the PSR’s role as an economic regulator. This narrow legal action is focused only on the PSR’s legal authorisation and process related to price setting to ensure a fair and thorough process, and give clarity to the industry. This is critical to future growth and investment in the UK.”



The PSR plans to defend its decision "robustly," says the FT, citing a person familiar with the watchdog's thinking.



Earlier this week, the PSR said it would take action against Visa and Mastercard over sharp increases in processing fees for domestic payments.