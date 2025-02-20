/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Singapore records surge in mobile wallet scams

The Singapore Police Force is warning of a rise in scams using phished card credentials and mobile wallets.

  0 Be the first to comment

Singapore records surge in mobile wallet scams

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

From 1 Oct to 31 Dec 2024, at least 656 reports where phished card credentials were provisioned to mobile wallets were lodged, with losses amounting to at least $1.2 million. Of these cases, at least 502 reports involved cards linked to Apple Pay.

The modus operandi starts with the scammer obtaining the victim’s card credentials through e-commerce related phishing websites, including social media advertisements. The scammer then adds the card details onto the Apple wallet of his own device and inercepts the SMS One-Time Password enttered by the victim at the phishing site.

After successfully taking over the victim’s card, the scam syndicate conspires with a money mule to purchase high value electronic items or luxury goods by connecting the mule’s mobile device to the scammer’s Apple wallet.

In a joint statement with the country's central bank and cybersecurity agency, the SPF states: "The SPF, CSA, and MAS have been working with the banks, mobile wallet providers such as Apple, and card service providers to impose measures to arrest this trend. We urge the stakeholders to cooperate with us, and impose measures to protect their customers."

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Channels

/retail banking /security /payments

Keywords

mobile & online banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/security

Banks in Singapore add facial verification to security toolkit

/security

Singapore to empower police to stop voluntary bank transfers to scammers

/security

MAS collaborates with banks and tech firms on quantum security

/security

Singapore warns of uptick in impersonation scams

/security

Banks in Singapore to phase out One-Time Passwords

[New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?Finextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Cross-Border Payments: How is the market addressing G20 targets?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept