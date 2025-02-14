Monzo COO Bhatia steps down

Monzo chief operating officer Sujata Bhatia is leaving after five years at the the UK digital bank.

Bhatia confirmed the move on LinkedIn, saying: "There’s never a good time to leave a company that’s on a tear and has some of the best and smartest people driving it forward, but in many ways, that’s exactly why it feels like the right time."



Bhatia joined Monzo in 2020 from American Express, where she spent 15 years in a variety of roles including GM head of Europe, global merchant services.



Monzo has not yet announced a successor.



On LinkedIn, Bhatia has listed several achievements the fast-growing digital lender has made in her time there, including increasing its customer base from three million to 11 million and boosting annualised revenues from £60 million to £1 billion.



As for her future, she says: "I'm not ready to talk about next steps just yet, but I will share them when I'm able".