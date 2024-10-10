Monzo to hit £4.5bn valuation in employee share sale

Monzo is offering employees the opportunity to sell part of their stakes in the digital bank through a secondary sale that sees its valuation hit £4.5 billion, according to Sky New.

Hundreds of staffers could cash in on the deal, with tens of millions of pounds worth of stock likely to be sold, says Sky. Existing investors StepStone Group and Singapore state fund GIC are offering to buy the shares.



The valuation is up on the £4.1 billion price tag achieved during a £500 million plus funding round earlier this year.



Monzo currently claims more than 10 million personal account customers, making it one of the biggest retail bank in the UK by customer numbers.



After a rocky post-pandemic, the lender has bounced back strongly, rolling out a series of new services for pension and investment and preparing for a move into the insurance segment. After years of losses, the bank is expecting to finally hit profitability this year.