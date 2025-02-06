/cryptocurrency

Standard Chartered predicts bitcoin will hit $500,000 in the next three years

Standard Chartered's head of digital assets Geoffrey Kendrick is forecasting that bitcoin could hit a high of $500,000 over the next three years.

The Trump administration and increased investor access are seen as the main drivers for the price surge.

Currently trading at $98,000, Bitcoin initially passed the $100,000 milestone following Trump's elections as president.

In office, Trump has established a working group on digital assets that will investigate the development of a relaxed federal regulatory framework for crypto and evaluate the creation of a national digital asset stockpile. Adding further fuel to the fire has been the lifting of accounting restrictions for companies holding cryptocurrencies.

On the institutional front, the introduction of bitcoin exchange traded funds has unleashed pent-up demand, attracting $39 billion of inflows so far.

Kendrick’s bitcoin price trajectory sees $200,000 by the end of 2025, followed by $300,000 by 2026, $400,000 by 2027, and ultimately half a million dollars by 2028, where he expects it to plateau through 2029.

A reduction in volatility would be the spur to attract more interest in the market, Kendrick expects, raising Bitcoin’s attractiveness as part of a two-asset portfolio with gold - which currently has a market cap of $19.3 trillion.

This, says Kendrick “should lead to price appreciation longer-term as the portfolio continues to move towards their optimal/logical state".

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member 

Gold has industrial usage but what is the industrial usage of Bitcoin? Difficult to use it for payments due to volatitity since you may be overcharged or underpaid depending on rate changes. Bitcoin as an investment object? Based on speculation on increasing demand and limited supply? Based on future use for e.g. payments? The relative anonymity cannot be a driver since it is unlikely that it will be allowed to circumvent the aml/atf regulations for a significant payment volume. The payments market is low margin and cannot promise high fees for future bitcoin payments, so the remaining expectation would be value increase? To what purpose and timeframe? Can the bitcoin interest be compared to the Dutch tulip bud mania in the 1630-ies increased in force by the global communication networks, then not available in the Netherlands?

