Gemini in talks to pursue IPO

Cryptocurrency platform Gemini is in talks with potential advisors on a listing to pursue an initial public offering.

The unidentified sources close to the matter say that Gemini is considering an IPO as early as this year, according to Bloomberg.

Gemini is backed by twins Cameron and Tyler Winkevoss, known for their lawsuit against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for stealing their social network idea.

The Winklevoss twins donated to US President Trump’s campaign in bitcoin over the maximum limit and were refunded the difference.

Last month, the firm was hit with a $5 million penalty by the CTFC for making “false and misleading statements” to the commission.

In February 2024, the firm returned $1.1 billion to customers who lost assets in a Gemini’s failed partnership with Genesis.