Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Gemini Digital Currency Group

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Gemini sues DCG

Gemini sues DCG

Crypto exchange Gemini Trust has filed a lawsuit against Digital Currency Group and its CEO Barry Silbert over a failed partnership between the companies.

The suit alleges “fraud and deception” from DCG and aims to recover “damages and losses” related to the partnership.

Gemini partnered with DCG Genesis for its Earn interest-bearing product, but customer assets were frozen after Genesis halted withdrawals following the FTX collapse.

In January, Cameron Winklevoss claimed that Genesis owes more than 340,000 Gemini customers a total of $900 million.

Says the filing: "From the beginning, Genesis - acting in concert with Defendants and with Defendants’ active support and encouragement - induced the Gemini Earn Lenders to lend by touting Genesis’s purportedly robust risk-management practices and a supposedly thorough vetting process of the counterparties to which it re-lent the assets. Those were lies."

Gemini also claims that Silbert asked the firm to carry on with the Earn offering, despite being "aware at the time that Genesis was massively insolvent".

In a tweet, DCG says the allegations are "defamatory" and the filing a "publicity stunt".

In January, the SEC charged both Genesis and Gemini with offering and selling unregistered securities over the Earn product - which was ended earlier that month.

Related Companies

Gemini Digital Currency Group

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh[On-Demand Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh

Trending

Trending

  1. FIS mulls $15 billion Worldpay sale

  2. FIS agrees sale of majority stake in Worldpay at $18.5bn valuation

  3. Lloyds hails success of Innovation Sandbox in fostering fintech collaboration

  4. Mastercard AI tool helps UK banks take on real-time payment scams

  5. HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Research
See all reports »
Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

The Future of Payments 2023

The Future of Payments 2023