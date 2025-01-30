Embedded banking startup Swan raises €44 million

French banking-as-a-service platform Swan has raised a further €44 million to support its EU expansion and product diversity strategy.

Swan is billing the new funding as an exension to its €37 million raise in September 2023. Eight Road Ventures is leading the second tranche with existing investors Lakestar, Accel, Creandum, Hexa, and Bpifrance participating again.



The company now has over 150 customers with product coverage across 30 European countries and processes over €1.5 million in monthly transactions.



Swan has built its own core banking system, enabling it to offer customers local Ibans for banking accounts, alongside virtual and physical cards that work with Apple Pay and Google Pay. Customers include the likes of Carrefour, Pennylane, AgiCap and Sesame.



The company intends to use the funding to grow its product capabilities and move into new markets, with Italy next on the map following previous incursions into the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.



The firm says it will deepen its enterprise capabilities by launching new product lines tailored for larger organisations. These include more payment collection methods like direct debit and card payments, as well as additional lending capabilities. The new product lines will also allow Swan to service new industries, like travel, insurance and B2B marketplaces, complementing the existing product suite.