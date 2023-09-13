French embedded finance platform Swan raises €37 million

French banking-as-a-service platform Swan has secured a €37 million equity raise in a funding round led by Lakestar.

The funding will support the next stage of Swan’s EU expansion strategy, which will include launches in the Netherlands in the coming months and Italy in early 2024, following previous incursions into Spain and Germany.



The company now has over 100 customers with product coverage across 30 European countries and has processed over €7 billion worth of transactions.



Swan already works with large, multi-national organisations such as Carrefour, who completed a successful cashback project in the past year, and will deepen its enterprise capabilities by launching new product lines tailored for larger organisations. These include more payment collection methods like direct debit and card payments, as well as additional lending capabilities. The new product lines will also allow Swan to service new industries, like travel, insurance and B2B marketplaces, complementing the existing product suite.



Nico Benady, CEO and co-founder at Swan, says: “The benefits we bring to our customers speak for themselves, with customers seeing up to 200% ROI on projects just three months post-launch, and others able to get up and running with a financial product in a matter of days. With Lakestar’s support, we can bring our technology and its benefits to businesses of all sizes, and in all sectors, as we continue to shape the future of financial services.”

Benady previously co-founded two payments startups, Limonetik and Antelop.



This new funding round follows Swan’s €16 million Series A led by Accel in 2021 and a €5 million Seed round in 2020.