Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swan

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
French embedded finance platform Swan raises €37 million

French embedded finance platform Swan raises €37 million

French banking-as-a-service platform Swan has secured a €37 million equity raise in a funding round led by Lakestar.

The funding will support the next stage of Swan’s EU expansion strategy, which will include launches in the Netherlands in the coming months and Italy in early 2024, following previous incursions into Spain and Germany.

The company now has over 100 customers with product coverage across 30 European countries and has processed over €7 billion worth of transactions.

Swan already works with large, multi-national organisations such as Carrefour, who completed a successful cashback project in the past year, and will deepen its enterprise capabilities by launching new product lines tailored for larger organisations. These include more payment collection methods like direct debit and card payments, as well as additional lending capabilities. The new product lines will also allow Swan to service new industries, like travel, insurance and B2B marketplaces, complementing the existing product suite.

Nico Benady, CEO and co-founder at Swan, says: “The benefits we bring to our customers speak for themselves, with customers seeing up to 200% ROI on projects just three months post-launch, and others able to get up and running with a financial product in a matter of days. With Lakestar’s support, we can bring our technology and its benefits to businesses of all sizes, and in all sectors, as we continue to shape the future of financial services.”

Benady previously co-founded two payments startups, Limonetik and Antelop.

This new funding round follows Swan’s €16 million Series A led by Accel in 2021 and a €5 million Seed round in 2020.

 

Related Companies

Swan

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime[Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Trending

Related News
BaaS platform Swan to expand internationally on $16 million funding round
/startups

BaaS platform Swan to expand internationally on $16 million funding round

Banking-as-a-service startup Swan snags €5 million
/startups

Banking-as-a-service startup Swan snags €5 million

Trending

  1. Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new &#39;status call&#39; feature

  2. Square outage leaves sellers unable to process payments

  3. Natwest debuts payment links for open banking payments

  4. Hyundai launches in-car payment service

  5. BNY Mellon launches open banking payments service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023