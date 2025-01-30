Banco Sabadell offers customers real-time card payment geolocation

Banco Sabadell is using transaction enrichment technology from Snowdrop Solutions to enable its customers to accurately visualise the locations of their card transactions on a map, along with the merchant name and logo for clearer understanding.

3

Using the app, customers can precisely identify where they made their purchases with the help of geolocation services provided by Google Maps.



As well as providing a reassuring interface for convenience, Banco Sabadell believes the technology will enhance security through the ability to verify the exact location of each transaction to quickly detect any suspicious activity or potential fraud.



Pol Navarro, deputy general manager of Sabadell Digital, comments: “At Banco Sabadell, we are committed to offering the best capabilities of direct banking combined with the support of a wide network of branches and specialist managers. To achieve this, we must offer an excellent experience with our mobile application. This partnership with Snowdrop will allow us to provide real-time geolocation information on purchases to our customers, thus simplifying the daily operations of their accounts and cards."