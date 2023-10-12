Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bankinter Snowdrop

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Sustainable

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EVO Banco taps AI and Google Maps to show customers transaction locations

EVO Banco taps AI and Google Maps to show customers transaction locations

Spanish digital bank EVO Banco has launched a geolocation service for card purchases that uses AI and Google Maps to show customers the exact time and place where their transactions took place.

The Bankinter unit teamed up with location-based data analysis firm Snowdrop Solutions on the free service, which it says will improve fraud prevention and transparency.

Customers can see card transactions in real-time, visualising them on a map with the logo and merchant name.

The service can also automatically categorise payments for a better understanding of spending habits and finances. Customers will also be able to view the sustainability footprint of all merchants that adhere to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Pedro Tomé, director, innovation and advanced analytics, EVO, says: "There are millions of users in Spain who call their bank every day because they do not understand the movements of their accounts.

"With the help of Snowdrop, we have solved this problem in a way that is fully integrated into mobile banking, which, in the eyes of the customer, simply translates into more transparency and security."

Related Companies

Bankinter Snowdrop

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Sustainable

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SustainableFinance.Live: Placing cities at the centre of the climate change discussion[On-Demand Webinar] Sustainable Finance Live: Placing cities at the centre of the climate change discussion

Trending

Trending

  1. Will Metro Bank be 2023’s next banking collapse?

  2. American Express to pilot biometrics at the online checkout

  3. FCA issues 146 alerts to non-compliant firms on first day of crypto asset promotion regime

  4. UK startup taps open banking technology to help people build their credit score

  5. Spanish banks road test &#39;digital euro&#39; on existing payment infrastructures

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024