Acquired.com hires former Stripe and JPMorgan executive Lee Clifton as COO

Acquired.com has hired Stripe's global head of payments performance and strategy, Lee Clifton, as chief operating officer.

In his role, Clifton will be responsible for strengthening Acquired.com’s strategic relationships with its key customers, as well as driving operational excellence across the business.



Clifton has spent the past two and a half years at Stripe. Prior to that he held several leadership roles at JPMorgan, including global head of product, where he specialised in relationship management, strategy, product, and payment optimisation. He is also chair of the global board at the Merchant Risk Council (MRC).



Clifton’s appointment follows the hiring of industry stalwart Eline Blomme as chief strategy and product officer and the completion of a £4m funding deal with Beach Point Capital Management in October 2024.



A payments platform which enables businesses to collect and make digital payments via all core payment methods, Acquired.com has grown more than 200% over the past three years, with ambitions to capture a significant share of the recurring commerce space.



Greg Cox, co-founder and CEO of Acquired.com comments: “Lee’s extensive industry knowledge and proven leadership in the payments space make him a brilliant addition to the Acquired.com team. I am delighted to have another superstar join at a pivotal time for the business, as we continue our ambitious growth journey. Being able to attract someone of Lee’s calibre from an organisation like Stripe further evidences the huge impact Acquired.com is making in the payments market.”