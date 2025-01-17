/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Ireland proposes legislative changes to tackle scam epidemic

Ireland's Government has committed to the establishment of a shared fraud database between financial institutions, utility companies, and payment companies, against a backdrop where scammers stole almost €100 million in 2023.

  0 Be the first to comment

Ireland proposes legislative changes to tackle scam epidemic

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Under current legislation banks are not allowed to share data with other important utlities. New legislation under the Data Protection Act of 2018, will seek to adress this deficiency.

The Government says it will also advocate for national and EU legislation that permits online platforms to only advertise financial products from companies regulated by their competent national authority. This proposal is now under discussion as part of the EU review of the Payments Services Regulation.

A third committment includes examining the feasibility off implementing an SMS scam filter which blocks harmful links or content. AN SMS filter is already in place in some EU Member States and banks have labelled this a priority for new legslation.

Susan Russell, CEO Retail Ireland, Bank of Ireland, says: “Prevention really is better than cure when it comes to fraud as Irish consumers and businesses are more exposed than their counterparts in other English-speaking countries. Bank of Ireland had proposed a number of policy changes to prevent fraudsters from targeting Irish consumers in the first instance. We welcome the inclusion of these commitments in the Programme for Government and we will continue to advocate for their speedy delivery by the new Government."

Sponsored [Webinar] Trusted Transactions: The Future of Risk-Based Authentication
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Bank of Ireland

Channels

/retail banking /security

Comments: (0)

Related news

/security

Ireland to grant National Cyber Security Centre emergency powers

/security

Bank of Ireland warns of worrying surge in investment scams

New Report – The Future of AI in Financial Services 2025Finextra PromotedNew Report – The Future of AI in Financial Services 2025

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept