/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Ireland to grant National Cyber Security Centre emergency powers

Proposed legislation is set to give Ireland's cybersecurity agency the power to monitor all of the country's internet traffic when there is a "pressing national security threat".

Be the first to comment

Ireland to grant National Cyber Security Centre emergency powers

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) director, Richard Browne, told the Irish Examiner that the "intrusive" monitoring powers would be similar to the measures granted to France's cybersecurity agency during the recent Olympics in Paris. 

The NCSC will be able to apply to the High Court for such monitoring powers when there are grounds for believing there are  “real and persistent risks to the security of the State” or to the integrity of public sector data, or to the continuity of essential services", according to Browne.

“That essentially means the entire Irish IP address space,” Mr Browne said. “They’re explicitly emergency powers. They’re subject to very heavy oversight.”

The proposed General Scheme of National Cyber Security Bill comes in the midst of a rising cybersecurity threat and a "significant uptick" in foreign interference during a period when more than half the countires in the world, including Ireland, are set to hold general elections. 

Ireland is also a key location within Europe for cloud computing hubs and data centres, which are increasingly used by financial services firms. 

 

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Using modern technology platforms to create an AI-driven bank

Share

2
1
 
 
 

Related Company

National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

Channels

/financial crime /regulation & compliance /cloud /wealth management /retail banking /security /payments /wholesale banking /start ups

Keywords

e-commerce legal

Comments: (0)

Related news

/security

MoneyGram knocked out by cybersecurity issue

/security

Cybercriminal J.P.Morgan brought to justice

/security

ECB cyber security test reveals 'room for improvement'

/security

EBAday 2024: Collaboration is key to fraud management

/regulation

ECB to run first cyber resilience stress tests

/regulation

EU considers widening scope of cybersecurity regulation

[New Impact Study] Microservices Architecture: Future-Proofing Payments TechnologyFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Microservices Architecture: Future-Proofing Payments Technology

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept