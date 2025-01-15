Stablecoins could rival cards - Fed payments expert

Stablecoins are going mainstream and could grow to rival credit and debit cards, predicts a payments expert at the Atlanta Fed.

A decade after Tether first gained attention, the total value of all stablecoins in circulation now exceeds $200 billion - comparable to the gross domestic product of counties like New Zealand or Greece.



In a blog, the Atlanta Fed's Chris Colson points to evidence that stablecoins have gone beyond their original use as a niche tool for crypto traders to avoid volatile price swings.



Retailers such as Overstock, Chipotle, Whole Foods, and GameStop now accept them, though their impact is minimal. Payments giant Stripe recently enabled merchants to accept USD Coin while Travala lets users book travel services with USDC or USDT.



Bitrefill enables customers with gift cards purchased with stablecoins to shop at merchants like Amazon, Walmart, and Starbucks even if those merchants don't directly accept digital assets.



Colson notes that there are concerns over the stability of the assets backing stablecoins, regulatory uncertainty, and security vulnerabilities.



However: "The future of stablecoins as a payment method is still unfolding, but as digital assets gain wider acceptance, their adoption could grow, potentially rivalling credit or debit cards,"



He adds: "While it's hard to predict whether or not stablecoins will become a universal payment method, the foundation is forming."