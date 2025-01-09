Former Finastra CEO Simon Paris tips up at Unit4

Days after departing from Finastra, former CEO Simon Paris has resurfaced as chief executive officer of enterprise resource planning oufit Unit4.

1

Paris stepped down from Finastra at the beginning of the year after a decade of service at the global financial technology company. During his tenure at Finastra Paris was credited with building a customer base of over 8,000 clients in 130 countries, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks following the the merger of Misys and D+H in 2017 to form Finastra.



He was replaced at the helm by the former CEO of Plural Sight and Avantax Chris Waters, who was previously a partner at McKinsey and the COO of Bloomberg Industry Verticals Group.



At Unit4, Paris is stepping into the shoes of retiring CEO Mike Etting.



Commenting on his successor, Etting says: “Over the past few years, we have transformed the company from good to great, establishing it as a global leader in SaaS ERP for service industries. Simon has all the qualities needed to build on this foundation and lead us toward our ambitious goal of €1 billion in revenue.”



Unit4 currently provides procurement expertise and insights to more than 5,100 customers globally across a number of sectors including professional services, nonprofit and public sector, with customers including Southampton City Council, Metro Vancouver, Buro Happold, Devoteam, Save the Children International, Global Green Growth Institute and Oxfam America.