US WealthTech Orion hires Arun Anur as COO

US WealthTech Orion has appointed fintech veteran Arun Anur as chief operating officer.

0

Anur brings over thirty years experience in the financial services and Software-as-a-Service industries to his new role, where he will be responsible for Orion’s client experience delivery, including service, operations, data reconciliation and onboarding.



Orion currently services $4.7 trillion in assets under administration and $72.5 billion of wealth management platform assets and supports over six million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms.



Anur most recently served as chief operating officer for Envestnet | Yodlee. Earlier in his career, Anur held technology consulting leadership roles at Oracle for more than a decade.



Orion CEO Natalie Wolfsen, says: “This pivotal role is a new addition to Orion’s executive team as we execute our mission to build a wealth-tech community where every advisor and investor thrives. Arun’s deep industry experience and proven track record will ensure we’re delivering a consistently exceptional client experience, seamless service, and operational excellence through our reliable systems and support.”