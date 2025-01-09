US WealthTech Orion hires Arun Anur as COO

US WealthTech Orion has appointed fintech veteran Arun Anur as chief operating officer.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Anur brings over thirty years experience in the financial services and Software-as-a-Service industries to his new role, where he will be responsible for Orion’s client experience delivery, including service, operations, data reconciliation and onboarding.
Orion currently services $4.7 trillion in assets under administration and $72.5 billion of wealth management platform assets and supports over six million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms.
Anur most recently served as chief operating officer for Envestnet | Yodlee. Earlier in his career, Anur held technology consulting leadership roles at Oracle for more than a decade.
Orion CEO Natalie Wolfsen, says: “This pivotal role is a new addition to Orion’s executive team as we execute our mission to build a wealth-tech community where every advisor and investor thrives. Arun’s deep industry experience and proven track record will ensure we’re delivering a consistently exceptional client experience, seamless service, and operational excellence through our reliable systems and support.”