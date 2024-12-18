Monzo introduces Sign Language chat

Hearing-impaired customers of Monzo can now chat with the bank's customer support team via SignLive, an online interpreting service for British Sign Language (BSL).

To chat to someone at Monzo using BSL, users simply log in to the SignLive app and find and tap on ‘Monzo’ in the directory. This will connect the customer with an interpreter, who will relay the conversation to a Monzo customer support team member in real-time, using video relay services.



Since launching in 2014, SignLive now has over 118 interpreters that partner with UK businesses to help their customers communicate with them in their first language. All of their interpreters are trained in anti-fraud and safeguarding measures.



"We recognise that everyone should be able to manage their money easily, which includes speaking in your preferred language," states Monzo. "This partnership is just one of our commitments to accessibility and inclusion for all of our customers."



Monzo is following in the footsteps of Santander and Nationwide, both of whom recently introduced sign language services for online content.