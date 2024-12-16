FIS set to buy Demica

UK supply chain finance platform Demica is about to be swallowed up by US financial technology provider FIS Global, according to Sky News.

Sources say that the deal is estimated to be worth in the region of $300 million, representing a successful exit for the consortium of private investors that took over the company in 2014.



Demica has built a SaaS platform to manage working capital for large corporate multinationals, integrating with multiple bank payment gateways to automate real-time payments in over 30 countries.



The firm, which currently has roughly $40bn in assets under administration, specialises in invoice based financing transactions, including trade receivables securitization, supply chain finance (SCF) and invoice discounting. Tier one banking clients include HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and Standard Chartered.



Sky News says that news of the takeover can be expected in the coming days.



A Demica spokesman said the company did not comment "on rumour and speculation"