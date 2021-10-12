Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Standard Chartered taps Demica for new supplier finance portal

Standard Chartered is to ease enrollments to its supplier finance programme through an online platform delivered by Demica.

The new portal will change how suppliers enrol in supply chain finance programmes by using a digital front-end while providing the bank’s enrolment team with intuitive dashboards for monitoring and sending updates to anchor companies.

The online onboarding will be delivered via Demica’s cloud-hosted working capital platform.

Michael Sugirin, global head of open account - trade product management, transaction banking at Standard Chartered, says: “We’ve seen a double-digit percentage increase in demand for our supplier finance programmes and the new portal will not only speed up the enrolment process for suppliers, but also allow us to serve more companies as they engage in digital-first trade within and beyond borders.”

