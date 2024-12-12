/payments

Sweden's popular payments app Swish is adding payment cards to its mobile service, enabling users to Tap-to-Pay with their phones in stores across Sweden and abroad.

Swish adds tap-to-pay function for its 8.6 million mobile users

Swish was launched in 2012 as a collaboration between Sweden's largest banks and has since then become the country's go-to mobile payment service, with 8.6 million users and 300,000 business onboard.

Available over both Visa and Mastercard networks, the new tap-to-pay function in the app will initially come online for Android users. Following the long-awaited news that Apple is opening up their NFC functionality in Europe, Swish will work to enable payment cards in the Swish-app for iOS users too.

This follows the example of Norway's Vipps, which announced earlier this week that it has become the first company in the world to offer a competing option to Apple Pay on iPhone.

Urban Höglund, CEO of Swish, comments: "We believe that Swish, with our strong user base and brand in Sweden, will play an important role among the other players who today offer payment cards in mobile phones.”

