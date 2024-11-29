/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

John Lewis unveils pocket money pet for young kids

With Christmas fast approaching, UK department store John Lewis has unveiled Nestlums, a Tamagotchi-style pet that helps young children learn about money.

  0 Be the first to comment

John Lewis unveils pocket money pet for young kids

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Nestlums is a pocket money pet for kids between four- and eight- years old. There is no real money or connected app, instead parents use a secret-mode directly on the toy to update the balance and help their children understand the impact of their spending.

While there are apps on the market - such as GoHenry, and Starling's Kite - targeting slightly older children, Nestlums is designed to help shape positive attitudes towards money management at an impressionable age in an era where physical pocket money is increasingly a thing of the past.

The toy has been created by London-based studio Those Beyond, which was spun out from UK core banking provider Thought Machine in 2021.

The firm cites research from the Money Advice Service that suggests some of our core habits and attitudes toward money are shaped by the age of seven, making it harder to change these behaviours later in life.

Alan Wright, buying manager, toys and books, John Lewis, says: "When we first saw Nestlums, it jumped out as a unique product that was helping parents teach their children the value of money in our increasingly cashless society. We were delighted to launch this exclusively with John Lewis and the toys are proving very popular with our customers."

The toy is available for £24.99 exclusively at John Lewis.

Sponsored [Webinar] 2025 Fraud Trends: Synthetic Identity, AI and Incoming Mandates
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Thought Machine

Channels

/retail banking

Keywords

personal finance

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] PREDICT 2025: The Future of AI in the USFinextra Promoted[Webinar] PREDICT 2025: The Future of AI in the US

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept